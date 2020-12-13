Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition is limited to 18 units

Aston Martin has revealed a very exclusive version of its DBX SUV. The vehicle is called the Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition and was designed to capture the essence of the two luxury British brands. Aston plans to build only 18 Bowmore Edition DBX SUVs that will be delivered to customers during a unique visit that allows the buyer to experience the Bowmore Islay heritage.

Bowmore, for those unfamiliar with the brand, is a legendary single malt whiskey distillery. The vehicle is created by the Aston Martin bespoke service Q by Aston Martin. Each of the 18 Bowmore DBX SUVs are delivered to customers at a private lifestyle experience in Scotland. The customize vehicles feature Bowmore branded copper inlays that uses copper from the original whiskey still for the side strakes of the DBX.

Buyers can option the vehicle with black brake calipers tucked behind darkened wheels. Two interior colors are offered including Obsidian monotone or Copper Tan Metallic/Obsidian Duotone. On the outside of the vehicle, all Bowmore Edition DBX cars are offered in an exclusive Bowmore Blue.

Buyers do have the option to choose an alternative paint color with Xenon Gray, which has a blue metallic flick throughout. Other Q by Aston Martin design details includes polished copper cupholders and door sill plaques made from recycled copper from the original Bowmore still. The center console has a gloss black trim and lay that includes hand-laid copper foil detailing.

Each of the vehicles also comes with a special selection of accessories including a Bowmore tweed picnic blanket and leather holdall. Other than the unique style and features, the DBX is the same one that launched in 2019 under the hood. It features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 making 550PS and 700Nm.