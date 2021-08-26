These Amalgam scale model Le Mans racing cars are making us drool

Amalgam Collections, creator of the finest scale model cars, recently partnered with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), organizer of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and we guess you can see where this is going. Amalgam is renowned for recreating delectable scale model cars with outstanding attention to detail. Partnering with Le Mans has opened the doors to new scale models of the most iconic cars from the racing series.

Amalgam is diving deep into the Le Mans archives for its newest collection. Worth mentioning is the Bugatti Type 57G Tank. It won Le Mans in 1937, and Bugatti only made three Type 57 Tanks. The third car won Le Mans, while the second car won the French Grand Prix in 1936. However, Tank #1 disappeared mysteriously after debuting at the Paris Auto Salon in 1936. You can tell your friends this story as you show off your exclusive 1937 Bugatti Type 57G. Amalgam is selling this 1:8 scale model at $18,500.

Yes, Amalgam creations are not cheap, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find similar toys with the same attention to detail. Meanwhile, the Amalgam Race Weathered Collection includes a Porsche 917K in Martini livery, winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1971.

The car looks as fresh as the day it won Le Mans, complete with body damage and road grime based on a photograph shot by Rainier Schlegelmilch Giclee. Amalgam will include a copy of the actual picture in each purchase, with prices starting at $19,952 for a 1:8 scale rendition.

Of course, no classic Le Mans collection is complete without a Ford GT40. Capturing the hearts and minds of racing enthusiasts and movie fans in the 2019 sports drama film Ford v Ferrari, Amalgam utilized the 1969-winning GT40 for inspiration, the same car driven by Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver to the checkered flag. With prices starting at around $15,000, this 1:8 scale GT40 is 20 inches long and is probably the most affordable way to own a vintage Ford GT40.

Amalgam’s latest Le Mans collection also has vintage Ferraris, Jaguars, Aston Martins, and McLarens. And if you happen to be in the mood to buy a new Ferrari, you can commission Amalagam to create a replica of your Italian stallion.

Amalgam Le Mans Collection Gallery