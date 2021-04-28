Aston Martin V12 Speedster with bespoke DBR1 livery is oozing with vintage appeal

If the thought of a V12-powered, roofless Aston Martin Speedster is not enough to whet any car lover’s appetite, along comes a bespoke version with custom DBR1 livery. The DBR1 is Aston Martin’s most successful racing car to date. It won the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 1,000 km of Nürburgring race in 1959, and it won consecutive races between 1957 and 1958.

Hence, this magnificent creation. As expected, the Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 edition is brimming with retro-inspired exterior mods. “Creating a bespoke specification that nods to the glory of the DBR1 has been a huge privilege for my team and I, and I very much look forward to seeing these cars being driven in the same enthusiasm that we have applied to their design,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer.

It has an Aston Martin Racing Green paint job, reminiscent of the green paint of Aston’s iconic DR1 Le Mans-winning race car. It also has a satin silver anodized grille with a contrasting Clubsport lipstick graphic. Of course, the green paint has Clubsport White pinstriping and circular roundels on the hood and doors. Aston took 50 hours to complete the painting process, befitting of a limited-edition million-dollar speedster.

“Emotion and exclusivity are at the heart of this car,” added Reichman. “A rare and exceptional Aston Martin, it has been engineered to offer a visceral driving experience that belies its elegant, artistic shape.”

Meanwhile, the open cabin is resplendent in finer details like glossy carbon fiber, premium Caithness Green leather upholstery, and satin silver brushed aluminum switchgear. Other custom mods include satin black diamond-turned 21-inch center-lock wheels. It’s not as dramatic as the vintage DBR1’s wire-wheel design, but the new wheels complement the Speedster’s design quite nicely.

Under the hood, the Aston V12 Speedster DBR1 Edition has the same 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine as the standard model, pumping out 691 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque. With a lightweight carbon-fiber body and the apparent absence of portly bits like a roof and windshield, the Aston V12 Speedster can go like a frightened cat.

It goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.5-seconds, while the top speed is limited to 186 mph. Power goes to the rear wheels via a rear-mounted ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. The Aston V12 Speedster has a pair of center-mounted exhaust tips, which we reckon sounds unholy at full chat.

Aston Martin will only produce 88 examples of the V12 Speedster, and the DBR1 Edition is still available to order. However, the build slots are running out quickly, as expected. If you fancy a vintage-inspired Aston Speedster and if you have $1-million lying around, give Aston a ring immediately.