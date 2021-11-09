SP Automotive Chaos ultracar has 3,000HP and a $14.4M price tag

Greek automaker Spyros Panopolous Automotive (SP Automotive) has unveiled its first car: the Chaos. More than just a hypercar, SP Automotive claims the Chaos is the world’s first ultracar powered by a high-strung internal combustion engine combined with an undisclosed hybrid assist system.

As expected from an ultracar, the Chaos is all about staggering numbers, so hold on to your seat. According to company founder and lead designer Spyros Panopolous, Chaos has a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V10 spinning to 12,000 rpm and pumping out an incredible 3,000 horsepower. With that much power, the Chaos can rush from zero to 60 mph in 1.8-seconds and achieve a top speed of 310 mph. The last time we heard of such crazy numbers was the 5,000-horsepower Devel Sixteen.

SP Automotive will also offer a base version of Chaos with the same 4.0-liter V10 engine but with no hybrid assist, pumping out 2,000 horsepower in the process. This base model has base prices at $6.4-million, while the most potent 3,000HP version will ring in $14.4-million before taxes and other options. Yikes.

No matter which you choose, you get a dual-clutch automatic transmission turning all four wheels via a standard all-wheel-drive system, a necessity if you’re transferring no less than 2,000 horsepower to the ground. “I couldn’t find the car of my dreams, so I built it myself,” added Panopolous.

In addition, Chaos is a cacophony of high-tech materials like SP Automotive’s proprietary SAMx5-630 metal. It’s an innovative metal infused with metallic glass matrix composites (MGMC) that enables the steel to bounce back into shape instead of bending or tearing when exposed to shock.

Furthermore, Chaos has 3D-printed hollow titanium wheels, which the automaker claims are the lightest metal wheels on the market today. Of course, the entire body features a carbon fiber composite and Kevlar construction, and there are more exotic materials in this car than your average supercar.

SP Automotive is only building 100 units of Chaos with plans of handcrafting 15 to 20 cars per year. The carmaker also said the first customer deliveries would arrive by mid-2022. Will Chaos dethrone the current speed kings like the Rimac Nevera or SSC Tuatara? We’ll have to wait and see.