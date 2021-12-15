Novitec Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge receives the Overdose treatment

The word “overdose” typically equates to unpleasant thoughts, but we can’t say the same thing about Novitec’s newest creation. The German tuning firm renowned for turning Ferraris, McLarens, and Lamborghinis into extreme automotive engineering works has pointed its wrenches at the Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge. The result is SPOFEC Overdose, and we think it looks fantastic.

Unbeknownst to many, SPOFEC (Spirit of Ecstacy) is Novitec’s Rolls-Royce tuning division, and the blokes decided to install the firm’s Overdose widebody kit into the Dawn convertible. Some might cringe at the prospect of modifying or tinkering with a Rolls-Royce, but fortune favors the brave.

Of course, it starts with a new Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge. Next comes the Overdose widebody kit that widens the fenders and wheel arches by about five inches in the front (13 cm) and three inches (2.76 cm) in the back. In addition, Novitec went crazy with carbon fiber as the material now adorns the bumpers, fenders, and rear lip spoiler.

Under those bulbous wheel arches are bespoke 22-inch Vossen forged wheels wrapped in stickier 265/35/ZR22 performance rubber, all the better to harness the vehicle’s newfound prowess. As with all Novitec builds, more power is always part of the equation, and the SPOFEC Dawn Overdose does not disappoint.

A stock Rolls-Royce Dawn makes good use of a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine pumping out 563 horsepower, but Novitec has other ideas in mind. It gave the car an N-Tronic power upgrade to unleash 84 more horses and 103 more torques from the blown V12 motor. All told, it now has 677 horsepower and an astonishing 723 pound-feet of torque at its disposal.

More importantly, all that torque is accessible as low as 1,800 rpm, which means you don’t need to dig hard with your right foot to blast away from your adoring crowd. If you’re interested, you can go from zero to hero (60 mph) in 4.6-seconds, onwards to a top speed of 155 mph. Plus, the car lowers itself by 1.57-inches closer to the ground upon reaching 87 mph to improve handling and stability.

Meanwhile, buyers can personalize the interior from an almost endless assortment of themes, colors, and material combinations. If a tuned Rolls-Royce convertible tickles your fancy, Novitec is making only three examples of its Dawn Black Badge Overdose, so you need to act quickly to reserve your build slot. And do we need to mention you need a fat checkbook, as well?