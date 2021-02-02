Novitec McLaren 765LT reaches 100 KM/H in 2.5 seconds

Novitec has announced the launch of a customized McLaren 765LT sports car. The LT in the McLaren designation stands for “Longtail,” which is a term derived from racing cars that feature a longer rear end originating in the late 60s from cars racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Novitec is a German company that makes over various sports cars to make them perform better and improve style. Its latest offering is the Novitec McLaren 765LT.

The car is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter eight-cylinder engine that Novitec can upgrade to produce a maximum of 855 horsepower and 898 Nm of torque with three different tuning stages. At the highest output, the car can reach 100 KM/H in 2.5 seconds with a top speed of over 330 KM/H. A custom exhaust system made of extremely light ICONEL can tune the engine’s performance and give the vehicle an improved exhaust note.

The company fits the vehicle with forged wheels with diameters of 20 and 21 inches produced in cooperation with Vossen. Novitec also fits the car with custom aerodynamic components available in naked carbon fiber to make it look more like a racing car. The interior isn’t left stock either. It can be customized with a vast range of colors.

All three versions of the Novitec engine tuning are based on the company’s N-Tronic engine control unit is adapted to the vehicle’s electronic engine controls. The tuning module can control the ignition and injection with programmed maps to modify the electric boost pressure control.

The most powerful Performance Stage 2 kit also ships with a thermally insulated high-performance exhaust system and ceramic coated turbo inlet pipes increasing power by 90 horsepower and peak torque by 98 Nm. The custom exhaust system can also be enhanced with 999 fine-gold plating. Pricing on the upgrades is unannounced.