Novitec unveils custom mods for the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD

German tuning firm Novitec recently unveiled its long list of custom mods for the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD. But instead of festooning the Huracan Evo’s body with unnecessary aero appendages, Novitec focused on further improving the car’s athleticism around the track.

Of course, naked carbon-fiber panels are part of the equation, but the execution is clean, tasteful, and easy on the eyes. There’s a new carbon-fiber front spoiler with a front wing in the center section to reduce front-axle lift at high speeds.

It also has a new Novitec trunk lid with integrated slits to produce more downforce. Also standard are carbon-fiber rocker panels, mirror covers, and air intakes. You can also get a carbon-fiber hood with larger air intakes to improve engine cooling while adding a visual flair.

Next, you have the option of choosing between 20-inch or 21-inch bespoke forged wheels that are designed and engineered in cooperation with American aftermarket wheelmaker Vossen. Novitec has an impressive range of high-performance exhaust systems lined up for the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD. Still, the best has to be the brand’s Inconel exhaust system rendered in 999 fine gold plating. Want bling in your Lambo? Novitec has you covered.

Underneath, Novitec fiddled with the suspension and installed a new set of sports springs for niftier handling. And despite the lowered stance, Novitec claims ‘outstanding ride comfort’ for a supercar of this caliber.

Moreover, you can choose Novitec’s aluminum coilover suspension kit. Developed in partnership with German suspension specialist KW, it includes solid-piston shocks derived from GT3 motor racing and features 13 selectable compressions and rebound stages. With this kit, you can lower the ride height of your Lambo Huracan Evo RWD by up to 1.4-inches (35mm).

Under the hood, Novitec left the 5.2-liter V10 engine untouched. And that’s a good thing considering the Huracan Evo RWD is not a slouch, channeling 610 horsepower and 412 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. Shifting gears through a slick seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the Lambo Huracan Evo RWD accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 3.5-seconds.