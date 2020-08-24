2020 Rolls Royce Dawn Silver Bullet: Limited to 50 examples worldwide

Rolls-Royce recently gave us a complete glimpse of its latest 2020 Dawn Silver Bullet. No doubt, it’s a magnificent thing to behold with its 5,000 pounds (2.5 tons) of comfort, decadence, and exclusivity. The Dawn Silver Bullet is limited to only 50 units worldwide. And although based on a regular Dawn, prices are expected to start upwards of the Dawn’s $370,000 base price.

Rolls-Royce most pleasantly released a set of artistic renderings of its latest Dawn Silver Bullet last March, and that was before COVID-19 became the talk of the town. Nevertheless, the Dawn Silver Bullet is the first-ever Rolls-Royce Collection car of the new decade. Most striking is Dawn Silver Bullet’s bespoke Aero Cowling feature, an innovative approach that transforms the four-seat, droptop Dawn into a luscious two-seat roadster.

And you know what this means, right? It means glorious rides along expensive seacoasts with the sun, wind, and other elements at your behest. But if we’re talking about long drives with a significant other, no car delivers the ‘decadence’ and ‘frivolity’ of the 1920s than in a Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet. The Aero Cowling creates the impression of raising the vehicle’s shoulder line which, in turn, creates a smoother roadster profile.

Of course, the rear seats are rendered obsolete in the process, but it also means more room to carry luggage and small pets under the aero cowling. Rolls-Royce chose no less than the shores of Lake Garda to showcase the Dawn Silver Bullet’s retro-inspired silhouette. Wearing a thick and shiny coat of ultra-metallic Brewster Silver paint with a vapor-blasted titanium finisher central spine, it pays homage to Rolls-Royce’s iconic Silver Dawn, Silver King, and Silver Spectre.

We’re still waiting for the technical details, but we’re assuming the same twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 awaits under the Silver Bullet’s massive hood. It produces 563 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque, with enough oomph to propel a regular Dawn to 60 mph in a scant 4.3-seconds.