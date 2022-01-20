New Aston Martin DBX is the world’s most potent luxury SUV

British luxury automaker Aston Martin has been busy posting a teaser video of its newest DBX luxury SUV on YouTube and Twitter. Aston calls it “the world’s most powerful luxury SUV,” presumably with more power to upset other ultra-powerful SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.

Images: Aston Martin Lagonda



According to the short video below, Aston claims “change is coming” and “power talks,” referring to its new DBX SUV. There were no camouflaged teaser images to talk about, but you can hear an engine rumble that unmistakably sounds like a V12 engine.

We don’t have to wait long to see what Aston has in store. The automaker promises to debut the most powerful iteration of its DBX SUV this February 1, 2022, so mark your calendars. Aston remains mum on the details, but we have a few guesses of what’s probably under the hood of what we anticipate to become the most powerful SUV on Earth.

The current Aston DBX is a lovely thing to behold, and it’s no slouch if you pin your right foot aggressively. Equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 motor from Mercedes-AMG (the same engine in a Vantage, DB11, and DBS, as well), the DBX has 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to all four wheels via a rear-biased AWD system and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The DBX rushes from zero to 60 mph in 4.3-seconds and has a 181 mph top speed. “A quick stab of the accelerator to pass a semi and the DBX came to life and hustled to felony territory,” said SlashGear’s Victoria Scott in a test drive review last December. “The DBX is quite simply a showcase of the company’s best work in a format they’ve never tried before, but mastered on the first go nonetheless.”

However, the DBX remains lingering in the shadows of other megabuck competitors, and it mainly has to do with engine output. The Lamborghini Urus has a 650-horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, while the record-breaking Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT has a similar turbo V8 with 631 horsepower.

So, what should Aston do to restore order? The new DBX could have a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12, the same engine in the Aston Martin Speedster. If that’s the case, expect no less than 691 horsepower. Or if Aston is looking towards world SUV domination, it can shoehorn the 1,000 horsepower Cosworth V12 from the Valkyrie hypercar, although that engine is a bit overkill for a luxury SUV.

Our bets are on the 5.2-liter turbocharged V12, but you’ll never know. the question is: Will the new DBX have more power than the quirky Mansory DBX unveiled last year? Everything will come to light in a few weeks, and we’ll be here to cover the details.