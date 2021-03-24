Lamborghini Urus grabs ice racing speed record

Lamborghini sent its fast SUV called the Urus to Lake Baikal for the Days of Speed event at the frozen lake. Lamborghini’s goal was to use the Urus to set the 1000-meter speed record, and the super SUV was successful. Lamborghini’s very fast SUV set the 1000-meter record at 114 km/h average speed from a standing start.

Behind the wheel of the Urus was the 18-time Days of Speed Russian record holder Andrey Leontyvev. During his record-setting run, the driver reached 298 km/h. Lamborghini says despite the significant warming of ice, the vehicle was able to set the record. During practice runs, the SUV had reached a higher maximum speed of 302 km/h.

Lamborghini notes that official data published by FIA and the Russian Automobile Federation will be published in April. Lamborghini’s Urus SUV showed outstanding performance and exceptional maneuverability on the ice despite the challenges posed by the surface, including slippery conditions that reduced traction and strong wind gusts.

The super SUV used for the record-setting run is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine that makes 650 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque. Urus has 162.7 hp/l giving it one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best power-to-weight ratio at 3.38 kg/hp.

Urus can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and onto 200 km/h in 12.8 seconds with a top speed of 305 km/h. Lamborghini bills the Urus as one of the fastest SUVs available anywhere in the world. The Days of Speed Festival is an annual event held between March 10 and March 13. Participants run on the ice over Lake Baikal, the world’s deepest lake.