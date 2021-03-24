McLaren ends legendary Sports Series lineup with final deliveries of 620R supercar

Production for British automaker McLaren’s Sports Series ended in December 2020 with the final builds of its 620R supercar. The 620R commemorates the McLaren Sports Series’s final chapter, which began in 2015 with the 570S coupe. After six years and seven brilliant models, the last production examples of the 620R are now making their way to owner garages across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

The McLaren 620R is essentially a homologated, roadgoing version of its race-winning 570S GT4 racing car. With its bevy of racing-inspired dive planes, diffusers, air scoops, and a massive, adjustable carbon-fiber rear spoiler, the 620S has the unmistakable vibe of a genuine track weapon.

It also sounds like a proper racecar too. The 620R is the most potent member of McLaren’s Sports Series. It has a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-plane crank V8 motor pumping out an astonishing 612 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque, sending all that power to the rear wheels with a standard seven-speed twin-clutch automated manual gearbox. The latter has a unique ‘inertia push’ system that utilizes flywheel inertia to boost the torque output during rapid-fire upshifts.

The result is, as expected, astounding or neck-breaking, to be exact. The McLaren 620R scorches the quarter-mile run in around 11 seconds at 130 mph. It rockets to 60 mph from a standstill in 2.8-seconds, zero to 124 mph in 8.1-seconds, and has a top speed of 200 mph.

More importantly, the 620R develops 408 pounds of downforce at 155 mph, with the rear wing set in the most aggressive position. All that downforce takes a toll on straight-line acceleration but does wonders when attacking corners. Equipped with two-way manually adjustable GT4 dampers with 32 clicks of adjustment, carbon-ceramic anchors, a lowered ride height, center-locking wheels, and a stainless-steel sports exhaust, you won’t look silly wearing a helmet behind the wheel of a McLaren 620R.

According to McLaren, most 620R models for Europe, Africa, and the Middle East came with the optional R Pack package. It includes a gloss carbon-fiber roof scoop, titanium exhausts, gloss carbon-fiber front fender louvers, and carbon-fiber interior trim.

McLaren only made 225 examples of the 620R for worldwide distribution, and only 70 units are arriving in North America. If you missed out, don’t worry. McLaren has the all-new Artura hybrid supercar to satisfy your whims, and you can still order the 765LT and 720S.