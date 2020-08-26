Limited-edition McLaren 620R promises an incredible performance for the road and track

McLaren has unveiled a new limited-edition sports car in England called the McLaren 620R. The car is the road-legal version of the successful McLaren 570S GT4 racing car. The vehicle promises to deliver a racecar experience on both the road and the track.

McLaren says the vehicle maximizes motorsport technology free from any restriction of racing regulations. McLaren 620R cars are all hand-assembled in Woking, UK. Only 225 units will be available for customers order and the car features the most powerful engine in the McLaren Sport Series.

The engine is a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 producing 620PS and 620Nm. The 620R shares aerodynamic hardware and chassis components with the 570S GT4 giving it racecar performance and feel, and the fastest lifetime of any Sports Series model. The aerodynamic tidbits deliver 185 kilograms of downforce across the bodywork at 250 km/h.

McLaren offers the vehicle with optional track-only bespoke Pirelli slick tires to optimize grip. The standard tires are Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R all around. The vehicle also features carbon ceramic brakes, central locking wheels, and stainless steel sports exhaust. The car has a wider track with lowered suspension and manually adjustable GT4 dampers.

Other features include carbon-fiber racing seats, six-point racing harnesses, and road seatbelts. Three colors are offered, including McLaren Orange, Silica White, and Onyx Black, all with the GT for a salubrious standard. A McLaren Senna GTR-inspired liver is also available. Buyers can choose any color they want through McLaren Special Operations. Pricing is unannounced.