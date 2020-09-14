Maserati launches Fuoriserie personalization program for Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante

Maserati recently launched its newest Fuoriserie vehicle customization program. According to the Italian automaker, Fuoriserie allows clients to create one-off versions of the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante. The program kicks off with three collections showcasing the infinite range of customization possibilities in creating a one-of-a-kind Maserati.

So, how does Maserati’s Fuoriserie program works? After selecting your Maserati vehicle, you need to choose between one of three Fuoriserie collections: Corse, Futura, and Unica. Maserati was kind enough to give us a preview of each collection by showcasing Trofeo versions of the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante.

Fuoriserie Corse harks back to the ‘Gentleman Racer’ era and consists of vintage racing liveries and heritage colors. In the Maserati Ghibli Trofeo Corse, the Officine Aluminum exterior color harks back to the hand-beaten body styles of Alfieri Maserati and features a double red stripe.

Meanwhile, the driver seat is finished in vintage F1-style leather upholstery while the rest of the seats are of a different color. You also get red brake calipers and and same red stripes running on the roofliner of the vehicle.

On the other hand, Fuoriserie Futura is a homage to our modern world. As such, this custom theme is home to dramatic industrial tones and sustainable materials inspired by product design and sportswear.

The Maserati Levante Trofeo Futura has Textured Blue Graphite paint with a rough satin finish and 3D latticework. On the inside, you have white leather seats and a grey Alcantara headliner.

According to Maserati, Fuoriserie Unica is ‘born from our interpretation of the rapidly shifting trends in fashion, art, and culture,’ and nothing embodies this more than the Quattroporte Trofeo Unica. The Unica collection is all about attitude, bold colors, and contemporary style. And as such, the Quattroporte Unica you see here has crystals in the cabin that produce rainbow-effect elements, painted wheels, and a turquoise interior.

There’s more good news. Maserati’s Fuoriserie program is not limited to the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte. As it turns out, the all-new Maserati MC20 supercar will also be part of the Fuoriserie customization program as the first production models arrive early next year. In the meantime, the Fuoriserie order books are open for the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedan including the Levante SUV.