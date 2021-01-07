Kia unveils new logo with a record-breaking fireworks display

South Korean automaker Kia is not known for making supercars (at least not yet), but its new vehicles are gathering the attention of enthusiasts and ordinary car buyers alike. Case in point, the new Kia Telluride three-row SUV, the reigning 2020 World Car of the Year winner, or the brand-new Kia K5 sports sedan with its bold and angular styling.

And if the K5 is any indication, the Kia brand is amid a reinvention. It recently unveiled its brand-spanking-new logo with a flourish. We first got word from Kia about the ‘first big automotive industry event of 2021’ via email last Monday. It immediately got us thinking: Is the brand unveiling a new vehicle, possibly an all-electric model?

Kia also said that judges from the Guinness World Records would be tuning in to its event, and our minds started racing about speed records and such. As it turns out, Kia decided to reveal its newfound identity by commissioning a record-breaking fireworks display in the skies of Incheon, South Korea.

“Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation,” said Ho Sung Song, Kia’s President and CEO. “The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes.”

The new logo is as dramatic as the unveiling itself. The event required 303 pyrodrones launching hundreds of fireworks in a brilliant display of synchronicity, enough to set a new Guinness World Record for ‘Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously.’

“Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry,” added Ho.

Of course, a new logo needs a new slogan. Kia’s new motto, ‘Movement that inspires,’ describes its ideology of establishing a leadership position in the future mobility industry. With concept vehicles like the Imagine, Futron, and Proceed, it seems Kia is on the right track.

Kia will unveil more of its global brand strategy and future product lineup through a digital ‘New Kia Brand Showcase’ event on its YouTube channel on January 12, 2021, 16:00 PST. Until then, the new logo works for us. Kudos, Kia!