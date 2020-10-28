Hyundai unveils its smallest EV based on the 45 concept car

It’s hard to forget the wedge-shaped body style of Hyundai’s 45 concept vehicle. First seen at the Frankfurt Motor Show last year, the 45 will lead Hyundai’s assault in the EV segment along with the shapely Prophecy concept vehicle. But now, Hyundai is in a playful mood, and we mean literally.

Feast your eyes on the 45 mini EV. Yes, it’s a toy similar to McLaren’s 720S and Senna Ride-On, but it’s essentially a miniaturized version of a full-size 45 minus the roof. Also, notice the centrally-mounted driver seat like in a McLaren F1 and Gordon Murray’s T.50 supercar? Hyundai said the seat location ‘boosts driver confidence’ and takes inspiration from the motorsports arena.

Hyundai’s yet-to-be-named 45 mini EV is crafted from sustainable wood. It has a pair of DC electric motors, enough for a top speed of around 4.5 mph (7 kph). According to Hyundai, the 45 mini EV utilizes Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control (EAVC) technology to increase the vehicle’s driving range. Hyundai didn’t specifically mention how this new tech works, but it did say the ‘driver’s laughter is believed to fuel the vehicle to travel further.’

Will this new tech finally rid future EVs of range anxiety? Only time will tell, but it’s interesting to see how smiles, giggles, and laughter may soon power future EVs. Meanwhile, we’re loving the blue and orange theme of Hyundai’s mini EV, and it somehow reminds us of the Veloster N’s signature hue. This mini EV is just a concept for now, but it may reach Hyundai dealers sooner than expected.

In the meantime, the full-size 45 EV will enter production near the end of 2020, while the curvaceous Prophecy EV is set to replace the Ioniq starting next year. Hyundai plans to unveil nine new EVs in the next three years, with up to 13 electrified vehicles in its portfolio by 2022. We’re not sure if the 45 mini EV is part of that count, but it’s an interesting little toy, nevertheless.