Hyundai officially unveils Veloster N with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox

South Korean automaker Hyundai has officially unveiled the new Veloster N with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This is the first time the Veloster N is receiving an automatic transmission, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Last week, Hyundai released a teaser video of the 2021 Veloster N. It gave us a peek on what to expect from the newest hot hatch in town, and our eagle eyes were able to catch a couple of interesting details like the paddle shifters behind the tiller and a new ‘N Grin Shift’ mode.

And now, Hyundai has made it official. The new N DCT eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is, according to Hyundai, developed to provide the engaging experience of a manual with the convenience of an automatic transmission. And unlike other dual-clutch units with dry clutches, the wet N DCT utilizes lubricating oil to improve performance and cooling in high-torque applications.

“Veloster N demonstrates Hyundai’s approach to high-performance cars. By equipping Veloster N with N DCT, drivers get performance and convenience at the same time,” said Thomas Schemera, Head of Product Division at Hyundai.

But that’s not all. Hyundai was kind enough to spill the beans about the new N Grin Shift mode. In our previous coverage on the 2021 Veloster N, we speculated this feature is the extreme performance setting that allows the new 8-speed N DCT to execute faster shifts. As it turns out, we weren’t too far off with our assumptions.

According to Hyundai, activating N Grin Shift (NGS) maximizes the transmission response for 20 seconds while overboosting the turbocharger to produce 7-percent more torque. Apparently, this boost in power is certain to induce ‘driver grin’ as the Veloster N rockets in maximum attack mode. “Anyone who wants a fun driving experience will jump at the chance to pilot the new Veloster N – an everyday sports car with racetrack capabilities,” added Schemera.

But that’s not all. The new Veloster N is also equipped with N Power Shift (NPS). It automatically engages once the driver applies 90-percent throttle input during full acceleration. The system mitigates torque reduction by using faster upshifts to send full power to the driving wheels.This allows you to make the most of the Veloster N’s turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine with 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

Additionally, the N DCT also has N Track Sense Shift (NTS), a new feature that automatically selects the optimum gear and shift-timing by analyzing road conditions. Along with other standard features like launch control, rev-matching, and overboost, the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N is making the most of new technology to deliver a more exhilarating driving experience. And with the new 8-speed N DCT automatic transmission, you can drive the Veloster N in heavy traffic without straining your left calf muscle.

All these cool and exciting features are easily configured via a new infotainment system with a larger 8-inch display. The 2021 Veloster N also receives a powerful JBL audio system along with the new infotainment touchscreen. Other new stuff includes N Light Sports Bucket Seats which are thinner and lighter than standard. Also, the new seats have an illuminated N logo to further brighten up the interior.

The 2021 Hyundai Veloster N will arrive in North America later this year. Meanwhile, the first deliveries in South Korea will commence this month.