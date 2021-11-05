Galaxy S22 Ultra leak likely the final nail in Note’s coffin

The newest leak of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra shows the device both back and front, side-to-side, delivering an effective near-final look before release. In recent years Samsung hinted at the end of the Galaxy Note smartphone line, then we saw the last of the line with the Galaxy Note 20 as revealed in August of the year 2020. In the year 2021, Samsung revealed the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen functionality – with an S Pen sold separate. Now the two phone lines appear to have converged fully.

Galaxy Note forever

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appears in leaked imagery this week with an accessory built-in in a way that may as easily have been part of a Samsung Galaxy Note device. This new leaked device has an S Pen inside of its body. This leak looks as though it’ll work in effectively the same way as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, with a spring-loaded back end and a flat-slotted fit. This appearance, the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s ability to use the S Pen, and the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 together create a lovely box for the corpse that is the Galaxy Note smartphone brand – long may it rest in peace.

Above you’ll see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Take a peek at our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review to learn everything you might want to learn about the evolution of S Pen technology and its inclusion in Samsung’s most new and innovative smart mobile products.

Above and below you’ll see the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – remember what you’re looking at here as you scroll down and see the leaks of the Galaxy S 22 Ultra from FrontPageTech. It’s like they were designed by the same people, right? Looks like a very elegant move from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra over a couple of years to the Galaxy S22 Ultra – no sweat!

Galaxy S22 Ultra not-Note

The leak of the Galaxy S22 Ultra today also shows a single center-forehead punch hole for its front-facing camera. The top and bottom bezels on this device appear to be nearly the same width, while the left and right have cascading glass “edge” sides. Since the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge, Samsung has been releasing devices with extreme curvature on the left, right, or both left and right of their display glass.

The bottom and top of this smartphone are effectively an extra-long pill shape, with a half-circle left and right and flat sides up front and behind. The Galaxy S22 Ultra leak we see here has a single USB-C port at its bottom with a SIM card tray and a single speaker grille.

The back of the device has what this leak suggests are a 108MP main camera, an ultra-wide 12MP camera, 10MP 3x telephoto zoom camera, and 10MP 10x telephoto zoom camera. You’ll also see a circle for the LED flash, and another with what’s likely a 3D sensor and/or proximity sensor.

Previous leaks suggested that the P-shaped array of cameras and sensors at the back of this device would all appear on a single island. We saw an early leak with just such an island back in September of 2021. As this largest device is likely set to be a giant, the smallest device will likely be as small and sleek as we’ve seen a Galaxy S smartphone in what seems like a long, long while.

Galaxy S22 Release Date and reveal

It’s expected that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will first appear officially on around February 17, 2022, with a release date closer to the 25th of February, 2022. Another tip from another generally accurate source suggested that the last week of January would be the place where the Galaxy S22 would be released to the public. That’d place is squarely in-between CES 2022 and MWC 2022. In either case, it is likely the various versions of the Galaxy S22 will all be released at the same time.

It’s rumored that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be released in at least three configurations. Those are expected to be called the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.