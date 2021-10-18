Galaxy S22 series schematics reveal a name change

Although there have already been many leaks and tips about the Galaxy S22 series, there are still quite a few pieces that have been missing from the puzzle. The design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera bump is one of the biggest question marks left open, but it seems that there is also still some room for speculation about the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. This latest leak brings even more confusion and probably a bit of sense as well, with a slight name change that could explain the curious direction that Samsung is taking the phones next year.

The Galaxy S series has had an irony of choice since Samsung started launching three models. While it did offer consumers more options, it may have also resulted in more confusion and less confidence in buying the perfect model for their needs and budgets. Next year, Samsung will still offer three Galaxy S phones, but a change in one model’s name might speak volumes about the company’s new strategy.

Tipster @FrontTron reveals the schematics that, in turn, note the dimensions of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Pro, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Yes, the “middle child” of the series is labeled Galaxy S22 Pro in the leak rather than the Galaxy S22+ that it has carried for years. It might have just been an error, but such a small name change actually makes big sense considering what we’ve heard so far.

In a way, it draws a clearer line between the Galaxy S22 Pro/Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This Pro model is simply the larger and possibly better-equipped version of the Galaxy S22. It isn’t just a middle ground between the base model and the Ultra model.

Your first look at… S22 (Rainbow) Series

dimensions and S-Pen slot + buttons + slot positions overview pic.twitter.com/XfBgnhcdRk — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) October 16, 2021

That, in turn, frees the Galaxy S22 Ultra to be very different from the other two. As shown in the diagram, the largest of the three is also visually distinct, looking more like a Galaxy Note phone than a Galaxy S. Unfortunately, the schematic doesn’t put to rest the debate about the camera bump, other than that it will have a P-shaped silhouette.