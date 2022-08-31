The Real Reason This Model 3 Owner Is Suing Tesla

It's a new day, and with it comes a new Elon Musk-related legal drama. This time it's related to a dangerous bug affecting several of Tesla's most popular models. Although the lawsuit has been filed by an individual who owns a Tesla Model 3, hundreds of users have had the same issue with their vehicles. The plaintiff is seeking $5 million in damages from the case, though as the issue could potentially affect thousands of Tesla owners, the final bill could be a lot higher.

Cars in general are getting far more technologically advanced than they used to be. Just a few decades ago, a car was a mostly mechanical object. Go back to the 1970s and the most advanced piece of vehicle electrics was arguably the car's radio. Now, small computers are as much of a part of a car's structure as its engine or its fuel pump. Electronic components are so vital that a chip shortage has almost ground global vehicle production to a halt. While computing has brought greater engine efficiency, better handling, and convenient features like electric windows, there's also somewhat of a downside. A lot of electronic parts rely on software; software is prone to bugs and corruption. A glitch making your computer crash is quite annoying — When one makes your car crash it's potentially life-threatening. So what is the issue that led to the lawsuit, and how might it lead to a big payout for thousands of current Tesla owners?