This New EV Charging Method Can Take Just Minutes

Electric vehicles have come a long way. A few decades ago, they were impractical fringe models — something only driven by extreme enthusiasts and a few eco-warriors who didn't want to be too reliant on bicycles. Now, these vehicles are not only practical but pushing the limits of performance. Companies like Tesla have made EVs mainstream and people in the market for a daily driver aren't stuck with a selection of battery-powered compacts, either. You can currently get all-electric muscle cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks. Tesla even has an all-electric semi truck on its long list of vehicles that are due to be released soon.

An electric vehicle's range, which was once a major concern, can now top hundreds of miles on a single charge. In terms of performance, there are EVs that can go from 0 to 60 mph faster than some hypercars. Alongside transferring the motor's power to the road surface, the torque on offer also means EVs boast better handling than a lot of their conventional counterparts.

Despite the staggering progress, there is still one area skeptics love to point to. While some high-end EVs now have ranges of hundreds of miles, coming close to some of the more economical gas vehicles, there is still the matter of what to do when that range runs out. Filling a tank with gas takes a few minutes, while charging is a process that can take hours. However, progress has been made in this area too, and a recent development may have changed EV charging forever.