12 Most Expensive BMWs Of All Time

Not everyone wants to drive an exotic sport such as a Bugatti Veyron, with world-class performance that attracts attention the moment it exits the garage. Some performance enthusiasts prefer a more subtle package. BMW and G-Power allow well-heeled buyers the opportunity to drive a supercar in the form of a sedan that seems more appropriate for hauling the kids to the Saturday soccer game.

Early in 2008, G-Power set the record for the fastest BMW sedan with the M5 Hurricane, timed at 224 mph. The Hurricane featured a 5-liter V10 engine with a G-Power BI-Kompressor system that delivers 635 horsepower. The system boasts an ASA compressor with an efficiency rate of up to 80%. The small size of the turbochargers permits G-Power to install two of them in the restricted space available in the M6 engine bay.

For the Hurricane RS version, the tuner augmented the power by enlarging the capacity of two superchargers. The enhanced V10 engine produced 750 horsepower (250 more than a stock M) and gave the M5 Hurricane RS a G-Power documented top speed of 228.4 mph. The sedan's speed is remarkable considering the record-holding SSC Ultimate Aero was only 29 mph faster.

However, the company states the BI-Kompressor system is still not operating at its maximum output, with G-Power CEO and engineer Christian Stöber noting it could be raised up to 1.0 bar or more.