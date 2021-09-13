Manhart MHX6 700WB is a BMW X6 M Competition on a carbon-rich diet

Quickly, can you name a car that’s quirkier than the BMW X6 M Competition and its 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8 engine? The answer is this, the Manhart MHX6 700WB. The WB is for wide-body, while the 700 connotes the number of horses lurking under the hood. We’ve all seen tuned versions of the BMW X6 like the Hamman X6 M with four rear spoilers and oversized 23-inch graphite wheels, but nothing will prepare you for the Manhart MHX6 700WB, especially if you like carbon fiber.

See those marble-like protrusions on the fenders and around the vehicle? Those are what Manhart calls “artistic forged carbon,” and they’re everywhere! According to Manhart, the irregular fiber structures have the look of polished granite or marble. You can find it on the wing mirrors, front spoiler, front grille, side skirts, wing extensions, and rear diffuser. Even the multi-part wing extensions, two-part rear spoiler, and hood are from the same forged carbon material.

Under the hood of Manhart’s latest creation is a retuned 4.4-liter b-turbo V8 pumping out 730 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, the extra oomph courtesy of either an MHtronik auxiliary control unit or ECU remapping. Other options include quad four-inch tailpipes in stainless steel, ceramic-coated, or a carbon-coated finish. Furthermore, you can ask Manhart for racing downpipes with deleted catalytic converters for off-road or track duty.

The Manhart MHX6 700WB has standard Concave One double-spoke 22-inch satin-black wheels wrapped in extra-wide high-performance tires (295/30R22 front and 315/30/R22 rear). The crossover is sitting 1.2-inches closer to the ground via H&R lowering springs and custom Manhart suspension. Meanwhile, multi-piston brake calipers are available upon request.

The artistic carbon theme is also inherent in the cabin with a 12-piece forged carbon interior kit. And like the exterior, it’s hard to miss Manhart’s forged carbon trimmings when sitting inside the MHX6 700WB. You will find it on the dashboard, center console, door panels, and seatbacks.

Manhart debuted its bespoke BMW X6 M Competition crossover at the recently-concluded 2021 German Auto Show. We have no word yet on pricing and production numbers, but Manhart is encouraging potential buyers to reach out and make an inquiry.

Manhart MHX6 700WB Gallery