Here's How Drones Could Change The Medical Industry

Drones are slowly becoming a major industry game-changer, and when it comes to the medical field, lives might not be the only thing they'll save. Drone technology has come a long way, from elevating photography (both figuratively and literally) to becoming a sport with wide mainstream media acceptance. However, companies and government bodies are only starting to tap into their full potential as means to revolutionize industries. One such organization is the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), which is a "non-departmental public body" backed by the country's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The group's planned Future Flight Challenge aims to research and demonstrate more efficient and sustainable aerial transportation solutions. With the help of evolving drones and UAV technology, including a £125 million ($150 million) budget, the program foresees growth of new markets worth an estimated $675 billion by 2050. In the span of five years starting from 2019, those working on the project hope to "transform" how services and goods are connected to the people who need them, while making the UK a "global leader in advanced aviation solutions" in the process, per UKRI. Now that drones are being utilized to hunt down muder hornets safely, can these compact fliers also make breakthroughs in the medical industry, if so, how?