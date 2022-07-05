The Reason Why This Drone Concept Is So Controversial

Some drone concepts sound good on paper, while others are so bad that it can even cost a company its board members. With drone usage becoming more prevalent, it's only natural for companies to consider using them for delivering packages. However, one company tries to up the ante by utilizing them as law enforcers, and inside school campuses. Axon, a company that produces energy weapons and security cameras, proposed a taser drone design in light of the Uvalde school shooting. These drones would be installed inside campuses and would "play the same role" as sprinklers in times of emergencies.

Of course, this announcement also caused nine members of Axon's ethics board to walk away from the company, according to the Associated Press. The ex-board members expressed various concerns, not only about the drone concept's potentially dangerous implementation but also about the exploitative nature of the announcement's timing. Some might be wondering, are drones designed to protect students such a bad idea? Regardless of personal opinion, there are many negative outcomes that can stem from such a predicament.