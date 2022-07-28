How Drones Could Be The Key To Eradicating Murder Hornets

Scientists in Washington are planning to deploy drone technology to track and negate the threat posed by swarms of the Asian giant hornet, which has been given the nickname murder hornet. As per a report by Good Morning America, experts also plan to travel to South Korea to learn more about the species and will subsequently use drones to track the tagged hornets in hopes of finding their nests so that they can be destroyed.

The key objective is to track and contain these swarms before they breed. Notably, scientists haven't yet been able to deduce how far a hornet queen travels before the swarm comes to a halt and makes a nest. So far, scientists have relied on Bluetooth trackers to follow their path, but battery life and short range proved to be a major hurdle. Radio trackers have proven to be effective in the quest, but tracking a tagged hornet into the deep forest has its own risks to human life.

That's where the drone tech comes into the picture. An aerial vehicle with a receiver strapped to it will be a quicker and safer alternative for tracking these huge hornets. Even though the drone-assisted hornet eradication plans are yet to lift off, it would be the first time that these airborne vehicles are put to use for tracking hornets.