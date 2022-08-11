Tesla Motors Suffered A Massive Decline In A Major Area Over The Past Few Years

It's been an up and down year for Elon Musk, but one statistic gathered about the company he is most often associated with might cause some concern for the world's richest man. Musk currently owns a number of high-profile businesses, including Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company. The South African billionaire also co-founded Paypal and heavily backed Open AI, a non-profit based around the development and study of artificial intelligence.

A big positive for Musk is related to the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. The act changes the way tax credits are applied to the purchase of new and used electric vehicles. Although the exact rules don't seem like they were thought through properly and there is a chance no currently available vehicles will qualify for a full or even partial tax credit, Musk still stands to benefit. The old system came with a threshold: tax credits could only be claimed on the first 200,000 qualifying electric vehicles a company sold. Perhaps unsurprisingly, as Tesla has historically been the most successful electric vehicle manufacturer, it hit the threshold a long time ago — Tesla was actually the first company to do so back in 2018.

None of the vehicles it has sold since have been eligible for a tax credit. So the current qualifying factors won't affect Tesla in the short term, while they may affect the company's competitors — GE and Toyota are the only two other companies to have passed the old threshold. But the real win comes in another of the act's clauses; the cap on tax credits has been removed entirely. Tesla buyers will once again be able to claim money back on their vehicle purchases once the other conditions of the bill have been met.