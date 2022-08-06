Domestic Car Sales Have Gone Through A Steep Decline Since COVID

A car is an everyday part of American life. Unlike older countries that have street maps going back centuries, the United States largely developed alongside the automobile. Its cities tend to be designed to ease navigation and handle heavy traffic — featuring wide streets and grid systems. Then there are zoning regulations that mean people's houses aren't common in the same area as stores, workplaces, and entertainment venues. So transport is important, and personal transport is king. According to Bankrate, there are more than 272 million privately owned vehicles in the United States. That's enough cars for around 85% of the population, and it dwarfs the number of publicly owned vehicles like buses.

Some of the world's biggest motoring manufacturers also call the United States home. Detroit, commonly referred to as "Motor City," birthed the likes of Ford, Chrysler, and General Motors. There are also classic names like Pontiac, Buick, and Cadillac — as well as newer businesses like Tesla and Lucid that are driving towards the future with their focus on the electric vehicle market.

All of this means vehicle manufacturing and sales are a key part of the American economy, which makes the decline in sales over the last couple of years a concern. A number of global crises have contributed to the drop, but is the pandemic the whole story? And has demand declined due to the rapid changes society has undergone in that time? Data obtained by SlashGear suggests things aren't going well in the automotive industry.