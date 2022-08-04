ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: Shooting For The Stars

The ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition laptop competes against the likes of the LG Gram, Dell XPS Plus, and the MacBook Pro. It is dressed for the occasion and dons premium attire. The chassis is built with an aluminum alloy and painted in a golden-titanium color, officially called "Zero-G Titanium."

As an homage to ASUS laptops' 25 years in space, the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition has special off-white sequences and patterns representing the Mir Space Station in orbit. The design may come across as scratches to someone looking at the laptop for the first time. But, space nerds might be really happy to find out that the orbit is coded in dashed lines made of Morse code and can be decoded to "Ad Aspera per Astra," Latin for "through hardship to the stars." The same is also inscribed at the bottom of the laptop.

Tushar Mehta/SlashGear

The 14-inch touch-enabled 90Hz OLED display (as might have been divulged by the name) is the second most exciting part of the laptop. The first is the tiny 3.5-inch rectangular monochrome OLED display on the outer lid. This display can be used to run a constant animation or a custom logo — as you please, and that is something definitely eye-catching.

The bottom case has tapering edges, getting thinner towards the end away from the display. There are ports on each side, along with heat-venting slits that can be easily confused for SD card slots — especially because the actual card slot is right next to them.

Tushar Mehta/SlashGear

Despite its outer casing being built entirely with metal, the laptop weighs only a little over three pounds. The lightweight build along with the tapering edges ensures it can be easily lifted from the edge or carried using just one hand.