GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 And Xbox Series X Pricing Revealed
With the next-gen versions of both "Grand Theft Auto 5" and "GTA Online" on the horizon, today we're finally learning how much each version will cost. Rockstar has been trickle-releasing details about these PS5 and Xbox Series X ports, though all this time, it hasn't talked about pricing. While there's still no official word from Rockstar on the topic of pricing, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of both games have gone up for pre-order, giving us a clearer picture of how much they'll cost at launch and beyond.
Sadly, as IGN points out, it seems that there won't be any free cross-gen upgrades for "Grand Theft Auto 5" and "GTA Online," which is a particular bummer when you consider that by the time gamers buy "GTA 5" and its online counterpart on PS5 and Xbox Series X, many of them will have purchased the game across three different console generations, including Xbox 360/PS3 and Xbox One/PS4. Then again, there's a reason why "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" are still raking in millions of dollars per day (via TheGamer), and it's not because Rockstar is giving them away for free.
GTA 5 and GTA Online Xbox Series X and PS5 pricing
As outlined in the IGN article linked above, both "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" will be discounted for their first few months of availability on Xbox Series X and PS5. IGN reports that on PS5, "GTA 5" will be priced at $39.99 regularly – a price that also nets you access to "GTA Online" – but for the first three months of availability, it'll be 75% off, bringing the price down to $9.99 for both.
That's not a bad discount, but if you're only interested in playing "GTA Online," remember that it'll be free for three months via PlayStation Plus, and those who claim it during that three-month period will get to keep it for as long as they keep their PS Plus subscriptions active. Once that promotion ends, "GTA Online" will run $19.99 as a standalone product.
The Xbox Series X versions of "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" will only be 50% off rather than 75% off like the PS5 versions. For the first three months after release, the bundle that includes both "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" will cost $19.99, rising to $39.99 after. The standalone version of "GTA Online," meanwhile, will cost $9.99 for the first three months and $19.99 after, so sorry Xbox fans, but there are no freebies for your platform of choice.
GTA 5 Xbox Series X and PS5 release date and improvements
In case you didn't mark it on your calendar the first time around, the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" will be out on March 15, 2022 – one week from the day this article is set to be published. Rockstar previously confirmed that the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of these games will offer various graphics modes, including Fidelity Mode, which favors resolution and puts framerate to 30fps; Performance Mode, which cranks the framerate to 60 fps at the expense of resolution; and Performance RT mode, which is something of a hybrid that blends raytracing with higher framerates.
In addition, Rockstar also says that these next-gen versions will offer faster loading times and increased density of things like populations, traffic, and vegetation. Players can transfer their story progress from the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game by uploading their saves to the Rockstar Games Social Club via "GTA 5's" in-game pause menu. In addition, "GTA Online" progress will automatically transfer when the game is booted up on either Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.