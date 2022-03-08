GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 And Xbox Series X Pricing Revealed

As outlined in the IGN article linked above, both "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" will be discounted for their first few months of availability on Xbox Series X and PS5. IGN reports that on PS5, "GTA 5" will be priced at $39.99 regularly – a price that also nets you access to "GTA Online" – but for the first three months of availability, it'll be 75% off, bringing the price down to $9.99 for both.

That's not a bad discount, but if you're only interested in playing "GTA Online," remember that it'll be free for three months via PlayStation Plus, and those who claim it during that three-month period will get to keep it for as long as they keep their PS Plus subscriptions active. Once that promotion ends, "GTA Online" will run $19.99 as a standalone product.

The Xbox Series X versions of "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" will only be 50% off rather than 75% off like the PS5 versions. For the first three months after release, the bundle that includes both "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" will cost $19.99, rising to $39.99 after. The standalone version of "GTA Online," meanwhile, will cost $9.99 for the first three months and $19.99 after, so sorry Xbox fans, but there are no freebies for your platform of choice.