The Most Expensive Car In Sergio Perez's Collection

Formula 1 driving ace Sergio Perez recently made headlines by becoming the first Mexican to take pole position at an F1 Grand Prix. It happened at the Jeddah Corniche circuit in Saudi Arabia, where Perez clocked 1:28.200, just 0.025 seconds faster than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. "It feels amazing!" said Perez in an interview with F1. "If there is a place you want to be on the pole, it's this one because you know you nailed the lap, and you've got the perfect lap altogether."

On a slightly different note, Sergio Perez also claimed the record for having the most races (215) before taking pole position. Still, this fact does nothing to diminish the Mexican driver's raw talent and sheer courage behind the wheel. Born Sergio Michel "Checo" Perez Mendoza on January 26, 1990, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Checo began his racing career at age 6 in karting (per Red Bull Racing) and won six victories in the junior category in his maiden year.

motorsports Photographer/Shutterstock

Checo competed at the Skip Barber National Championship and moved to Europe to showcase his wares. He moved to the British F3 Championship and took 14 wins to grab the 2007 title. He stepped up to GP2 racing in 2010 and finished second overall after grabbing five wins. Checo made the giant leap to Formula 1 in 2011 with Sauber and won his first F1 podium one year later at the 2012 Malaysian Grand Prix at 22 years old.