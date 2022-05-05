The 12 Best Tech Inventions Of April 2022

From Nikola Tesla to Alexander Graham Bell and George Washington Carver, some of our favorite historical figures are inventors. The love of invention also bleeds into our stories, resulting in characters like Doc Brown, Wayne Szalinski, and Tony Stark. Inventors participate in and build upon scientific advances, putting new knowledge to practical use.

While some inventions don't stand the test of time, leaving only a blip on our everyday lives, even if they remain in our hearts and minds — we're looking at you Segway — others radically change the way we live and interact with the world.

Whether or not any particular recent invention is destined to be a flash in the pan or become a long-lasting part of our society remains to be seen. What we do know is that new inventions are making their way into our hands all of the time, and we want you to know about them. Here are the twelve coolest inventions to emerge from the minds of engineers and scientists in April 2022.