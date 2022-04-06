This Japanese Robot Can Now Peel A Banana

AI-powered robots are gradually being implemented into commercial kitchens in order to assist the foodservice workforce, at least with small but easily repeatable tasks like frying chips. A recent video from researchers with the Intelligent Systems and Informatics Laboratory at the University of Tokyo showed a robot that may be capable of something more complex, however. The machine features two massive, wire-laden arms, which are shown attempting to solve the surprisingly difficult process of peeling a single, medium-sized banana.

While the skill may come easy to us humans, peeling a banana is a surgical process with several steps. Most machines aren't equipped to handle anything this tricky, and in general, machines have been far better at assisting with large-scale tasks that only involve a single and highly repeatable step. This is why it makes sense that the new Japanese robot, which represents an upper echelon of advanced AI technology, currently only has a 57% success rate, according to NBC. Yes, this means, in its current iteration, the robot fails at peeling bananas the other 43% of the time on average.

This robot is part of a greater trend within the global foodservice industry, where AI is growing steadily more useful in freeing up human workers who would otherwise be stuck performing basic, repetitive tasks. In October 2019, the New York Times reported that McDonald's spent hundreds of millions of dollars acquiring AI-powered and machine learning-based technology.