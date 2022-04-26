A New OnePlus Mid-Range Phone Is On The Horizon

In terms of its design, the new OnePlus smartphone appears to take cues from the OnePlus 10 Pro and derives the shape of its camera bump from the Pro device. The camera assembly seems to be a part of the back panel — as previously seen on the Galaxy A53 or the OPPO Find X5 Pro — instead of a separate element.

The smartphone sports three rear cameras and a flash arranged in a square shape. The triple camera setup includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary (presumably ultrawide-angle) camera, and a 2MP tertiary (macro or monochrome sensor), according to the TENAA certification. The back of the OnePlus PGZ110 also features a OnePlus logo in the center. As per the documents, the smartphone comes in a grayish-blue color.

On the front, the OnePlus phone uses a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with what appears to be a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the top left corner. OnePlus uses an LCD instead of the usual AMOLED, and that displaces the phone further away from the segment of premium or quasi-premium smartphones the company typically targets. The selfie camera on the smartphone has a resolution of 16MP.