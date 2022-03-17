The 12 Coolest Scientific Discoveries Of February 2022

While most of us are going about our day-to-day lives, paying bills, and keeping up with the latest Netflix shows, scientists and researchers are pushing the field of science inexorably forward. There are new discoveries and technologies emerging all the time and while some of those might enter into the public consciousness, it's easy for some truly cool stuff to get buried in the avalanche of news.

Staying informed on everything going on in the world can be a challenge and keeping up with science news on top of politics, current events, and entertainment isn't always easy. But we're here to help!

Keeping up with science and technology is what we do. Last month, scientists pushed the boundaries of a number of scientific fields, from astronomical events to paleontology, biology, and what happens in the moments before we die. With that in mind, we've curated a list of the twelve coolest things science brought to us in February 2022.