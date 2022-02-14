Biohybrid Fish Made With Human Cells For Medical Research

The scientists were able to extend the swimming life of the biohybrid fish by creating an autonomous pacing node that effectively works as a pacemaker to control the frequency and rhythm of the otherwise spontaneous contractions. The autonomous pacing node coordinates the two layers of muscle tissue to help create continuous and coordinated back and forth fin movements that actually perform at similar levels to the zebrafish that the design is based on. With the fish being able to kick on for such extended periods, it gives the scientists more time to study the bioelectrical mechanisms at work.

"Our ultimate goal is to build an artificial heart to replace a malformed heart in a child," said Kit Parker, the Tarr Family Professor of Bioengineering and Applied Physics at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) and senior author of the paper.

"Most of the work in building heart tissue or hearts, including some work we have done, is focused on replicating the anatomical features or replicating the simple beating of the heart in the engineered tissues," said Parker. "But here, we are drawing design inspiration from the biophysics of the heart, which is harder to do. Now, rather than using heart imaging as a blueprint, we are identifying the key biophysical principles that make the heart work, using them as design criteria, and replicating them in a system, a living, swimming fish, where it is much easier to see if we are successful."