These 18 Tiny Dots Are A Huge Deal To NASA's Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has made itself at home in its final destination, in orbit around the sun. It arrived there safely with all of its hardware deployed in a nail-biting maneuver of unfurling and unfolding. But if you're hoping to see beautiful images of space from the world's newest and most powerful space telescope, you're going to need to wait a little longer. James Webb is currently in the process of aligning its mirrors, and that's no small task – it's expected to take several months.

However, that doesn't mean there's no news from Webb. Recently, the telescope engineers hit an exciting milestone in the mirror alignment process, creating a stack image from an image array showing 18 points of light in a hexagon formation. It might look like a simple image, but this is one vitally important step in getting Webb ready for science.

The image shows the same star, HD 84406, which originally appeared as 18 separate points of light. That's because Webb's primary mirror is made up of 18 segments, each of which is hexagon shaped and has to be tweaked and adjusted with nanometer precision to make the telescope as accurate as possible. The 18 points of light were arranged into what is called an array, which had a hexagon shape as well to represent the overall shape of the primary mirror.

What NASA announced on February 25 is that those 18 images have now been brought to one single point in a process called image stacking (via NASA).