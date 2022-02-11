The James Webb Space Telescope's First Photo May Be Its Most Important

This is just the first step in an alignment process that will take around a month, NASA says. "What looks like a simple image of blurry starlight now becomes the foundation to align and focus the telescope in order for Webb to deliver unprecedented views of the universe this summer," NASA wrote in that blog post. "Over the next month or so, the team will gradually adjust the mirror segments until the 18 images become a single star."

Of course, NASA scientists aren't just excited to see images of a star come back from James Webb; they're excited because this is confirmation that the mirrors are successfully reflecting light to the NIRCam. For now, the NIRCam is the only of James Webb's four instruments that is functional – the other three are in the process of cooling down to their operating temperatures.

NASA's ongoing alignment of the mirror segments also gave us the image you see above, which is a "selfie" of the James Webb telescope. This view is granted to us by "a specialized pupil imaging lens inside of the NIRCam instrument designed to take images of the primary mirror segments instead of images of space," according to NASA. While it's an interesting picture, we aren't likely to see many more of them, as NASA says that lens is used only for "engineering and alignment purposes." In any case, this brings us one step closer to the start of James Webb's scientific mission, which should provide us some awesome pictures to look at beginning this summer.