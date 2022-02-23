Researchers Say Your Life May Really 'Flash Before Your Eyes' As You Die

You have probably heard of the expression "It was as though my life flashed before my eyes", which is something people say when they have had a close shave with death. However, as a research investigation from 2017 suggests, it is not merely an expression but may indeed have some genuine basis in lived experience. So much so in fact, that researchers have begun to call these instances "life review experiences" and can include experiences similar to déjà vu or even regret around certain aspects of their lives. They have also concluded that this can happen to anyone in a moment of danger.

Now, a research paper released in 2022 has shown compelling evidence that something similar may happen to us when we die. The team was monitoring the brainwaves of an 87 year old man with epilepsy when suffered an unfortunate heart attack and died. Afterwards, the team reviewed the data collected from the man in the 30 seconds immediately before he died as well as the period immediately after his official time of death. What they discovered was surprising to say the least. What was found could amount to evidence that the same phenomena of our life flashing before our eyes during a near death experience could also occur at the time of death.