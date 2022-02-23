Researchers Say Your Life May Really 'Flash Before Your Eyes' As You Die
You have probably heard of the expression "It was as though my life flashed before my eyes", which is something people say when they have had a close shave with death. However, as a research investigation from 2017 suggests, it is not merely an expression but may indeed have some genuine basis in lived experience. So much so in fact, that researchers have begun to call these instances "life review experiences" and can include experiences similar to déjà vu or even regret around certain aspects of their lives. They have also concluded that this can happen to anyone in a moment of danger.
Now, a research paper released in 2022 has shown compelling evidence that something similar may happen to us when we die. The team was monitoring the brainwaves of an 87 year old man with epilepsy when suffered an unfortunate heart attack and died. Afterwards, the team reviewed the data collected from the man in the 30 seconds immediately before he died as well as the period immediately after his official time of death. What they discovered was surprising to say the least. What was found could amount to evidence that the same phenomena of our life flashing before our eyes during a near death experience could also occur at the time of death.
A breakthrough finding in brain activity during death
In reviewing the brainwave data produced in the time just before and after the man's death, the neuroscientists found that the rhythmic brain wave patterns were similar to the patterns that occur when we dream, recall memories or meditate. The EEG (electroencephalography) data which was being used to help treat the man's epilepsy showed that his brain waves (known as oscillations) included gamma waves that are involved in high cognitive functions that are also produced during moments of a memory flashback.
"We measured 900 seconds of brain activity around the time of death and set a specific focus to investigate what happened in the 30 seconds before and after the heart stopped beating," said Dr Ajmal Zemmar, a neurosurgeon at the University of Louisville, US, who organized the study. "Just before and after the heart stopped working, we saw changes in a specific band of neural oscillations, so-called gamma oscillations, but also in others such as delta, theta, alpha and beta oscillations. Through generating oscillations involved in memory retrieval, the brain may be playing a last recall of important life events just before we die, similar to the ones reported in near-death experiences," Zemmar speculated.
The door has been opened to further research
The researchers claim this is the first time brain waves have been recorded at the time of someone's death, making the findings truly remarkable. It could also lessen the blow for loved ones who can perhaps take some solace knowing that at the time of death, a loved one could be recalling some of their happiest memories. However, the researchers do caution that this is only one instance of such an event and the readings could be complicated by the man's epilepsy.
There could also be an additional implication in the researchers findings. "These findings challenge our understanding of when exactly life ends and generate important subsequent questions, such as those related to the timing of organ donation," said Dr. Zemmar.
Whichever way you look at it, the unfortunate death of the man at the center of the research has yielded an incredible insight into brain activity at the time of death and has opened the door to further research.