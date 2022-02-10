How GM Is Getting Back Into The Space Race

General Motors first reached the moon in 1971 (via CNN). At least, it's technology did. And unlike the astronauts who first set foot there, GM never left. Not in the physical sense, anyway. Three Lunar Roving Vehicles crafted by GM and Boeing in the 1960s, and flown to the moon in the early 1970s, still sit on the moon's surface. Aptly named LRV-1, LRV-2, and LRV-3, the vehicles were used in the Apollo missions to explore the lunar surface beyond where the astronauts were able to walk – bounce? – on the power of their own two feet.

The astronauts of Apollo 17 parked the vehicles for good in 1972, heading back to Earth in what would mark the final manned flight to the moon of that era (via RMG). NASA has announced new ambitions to send humans back to the moon with the goal of exploring further beyond where we have set foot before, venturing as far as the moon's south pole and exploring during the "lunar night," MotorTrend reports.

GM will make its triumphant return to the space race on these forthcoming missions. The company has teamed up with Lockheed Martin to produce new ultra-modern lunar rovers for NASA's upcoming trips to the moon, according to Motor Trend.