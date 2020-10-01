5 things Google announced in its big Fall 2020 event

This week Google held its annual big Fall event with devices like the Google Pixel 5 and the new Nest Audio. In this event they revealed the newest iteration of their smart TV platform, Google TV, built on Android TV. They also revealed that they have another Google Pixel 4a – this time with 5G and a surprisingly different bit of industrial design.

1. Google TV

Google introduced Google TV, a new system with which the company will deliver smart TV functionality to users. This system was built on Android TV, but goes further with Google’s search through app content (for individual episodes of shows and movie titles) and tighter integration with the hardware Google will produce. One early bummer here has to do with Stadia – while Android TV has it, Google TV won’t have it until the first half of 2021.

2. Chromecast with Google TV

The first device that’ll run Google TV is the “Chromecast with Google TV.” This device has its own unique remote and comes in a variety of interesting colors. Chromecast with Google TV will be available for approximately $50 and will likely be a very, very popular gift item this holiday season. We’ve got a full first hands-on experience with the Chromecast with Google TV, too.

3. Nest Audio

The device known as Nest Audio is a smart speaker that connects to the rest of your smart speakers to create an any-and-all-rooms experience for home audio. This device can connect with the Nest Mini and the Nest Hub Max to create a “whole-home audio experience” the likes of which have apparently forced a new Sonos lawsuit all about multi-room audio connectivity.

4. Pixel 4a 5G

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is more than just an updated version of the original Google Pixel 4a. This Google Pixel 4a 5G has a larger display, a bigger battery, and a more impressive set of cameras than its predecessor. It also costs a bit more than its predecessor, but not quite as much as the Pixel 5. Unless you’re talking about the Verizon Pixel 4a 5G with mmWave connectivity – that’ll cost you a bit more than the otherwise-standard 4a 5G.

5. Pixel 5

The Google Pixel 5 is a new and improved iteration of the Google Pixel 4. This device has no “XL” edition because of its new launch arrangement with the 4a and 4a 5G. This machine has features that improve upon previously-released Pixel devices like reverse wireless charging, a new set of cameras, and some environment-conscious design decisions to boot. This one cuts the Neural Chip, so no Soli for you.

6. BONUS: Google Photos update

Not so much a product reveal as it was a software boost, Google Photos was given an update. This update adds new photo-editing abilities like Portrait Light that serve to prove Pixel was right on cameras all along.