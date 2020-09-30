Pixel 4a 5G release date, price, and features bump up

Google revealed the Google Pixel 4a 5G today on the 30th of September, 2020. This device is similar to its predecessor, but isn’t similar enough to share the exact same name. It’s not just a 5G upgrade – it’s a new device. It has a larger OLED display, a bigger battery, and it’ll cost you around $500 USD.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G works with a full-screen 6.2-inch display with FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) for a 413 PPI pixel density. This device has always-on display tech, HDR support, and full 24-bit depth for 16-million colors. This device also has the new “Now Playing” feature not present on the Google Pixel 4a.

The battery on the 4a was 3140mAh, and the battery on the Pixel 4a 5G is 3885mAh. The Pixel 4a 5G has 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB internal storage. Under the hood is a Google-designed Titan M security module that works with the “Pixel Imprint” fingerprint scanner. Also inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with Adreno 620 GPU.

The backside cameras are improved over the 4a with 12.2 MP dual-pixel tech, 1.4 μm pixel width, Autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, Optical + electronic image stabilization, and an ƒ/1.7 aperture, with a wide 77° field of view. The second lens on the back offers 107° ultrawide field of view and ƒ/2.2 aperture with 1.0 μm pixel width, all with a 16MP sensor.

This device will launch with Android 11. Much like the Pixel 4a, the 5G edition has a 3.5mm audio jack alongside its USB-C jack. This device also has stereo speakers, like the Google Pixel 5. The Pixel 5 has no 3.5mm audio jack though… so that might be a deal-breaker? We shall see!

The Google Pixel 4a 5G was put on pre-order today. The release date for Google Pixel 4a 5G is October 15, 2020. This device has a starting price of approximately $500 USD.