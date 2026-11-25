Waymo's driverless taxi rides are no longer available on freeways in California, as the state has banned its vehicles due to several mishaps. A Waymo spokesperson told the Associated Press that in addition to Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, the company was "temporarily" suspending freeway rides in all markets where they're available, including Phoenix, Austin, and Miami.

As for the state ban, the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Waymo's driverless freeway operations following several incidents. During one of those incidents, which reportedly happened on November 5, one of the vehicles drove into a construction zone. In another one, which happened the very day after on November 6, a Waymo vehicle tried to overtake California Highway Patrol officers who were enforcing a traffic break. California DMV spokesperson Jonathan Groveman said in a statement that Waymo's driverless freeway operations "pose an imminent hazard to public safety" because of "recurring incursions" into restricted areas, as reported by the Associated Press. The DMV also cited similar incidents dating back to May 2026.

This is certainly not the first reported instance of Waymo taxis mucking things up. One self-driving vehicle cruised through an active crime scene — it drove right through the middle of a high-stakes standoff. Around that same time, it was reported that the driving algorithms behind Waymo's navigation systems had been made more aggressive to inspire confident driving, potentially leading to what seemed like more rash behaviors. Waymo will continue testing on freeways with "trained autonomous specialists" at the helm.