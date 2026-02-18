Waymo Senate Hearing Reveals The Real People Behind Self-Driving Cars

In early February 2026, a coterie of representatives from self-driving car companies Waymo and Tesla sat before the United States Senate. Typical of high-profile hearings these days, exchanges between lawmakers quickly grew tense. Waymo, the Google-and-Alphabet-owned company that has pursued a rapid expansion of its robotaxi fleet into multiple new markets, drew particular scrutiny. Its representatives fielded questions about safety and rider support, but much of the hearing fell under the long shadow of anti-China fervor which has gripped Congress in recent years.

As chairman of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas convened the hearing. Appearing as a witness for Waymo was Dr. Mauricio Peña, the company's Chief Safety Officer. He was grilled by other senators, including Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Maria Cantwell of Washington on issues related to Waymo's labor practices, safety initiatives, and use of Chinese tech.

Although the overall regulatory environment at the federal level remains friendly toward big tech under the second Trump administration, concerns are growing around robotaxis as Waymo rapidly scales its operations, and politicians are beginning to show their teeth. Bad press has predictably increased as more of its robotaxis hit the roads, leading to bizarre and sometimes tragic outcomes. In October, a Waymo vehicle ran over and killed a beloved community cat named Kit Kat. Two weeks later, another Waymo killed a dog (per the L.A. Times). Waymos have recently been spotted running onto train tracks and cruising into the middle of an armed police standoff. Most significantly, Waymo robotaxis were accused of putting children at risk after passing stopped school buses, prompting a government investigation. At the hearing, these concerns were brought up in the context of other political bugbears.