Tesla And Waymo Push Back On Robotaxi Critics In Front Of The US Senate

There are several levels of autonomous driving, each corresponding to the extent to which a given vehicle can operate autonomously. Leaders in the field, such as Waymo and Tesla, continue to advance their efforts in this area, but to further develop, establishing a legal framework across the United States for their implementation is critical.

In February 2026, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation met to discuss the matter of autonomous vehicles. The vice president of vehicle engineering at Tesla, Lars Moravy, testified at the meeting, as did Waymo chief safety officer Dr. Mauricio Peña. There were some pivotal issues on the agenda, as CBS News reported: "At least 24 times in the last year, Waymos failed to yield to school buses in Austin." Under scrutiny from Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who demanded to know how the company would "protect school bus riders moving forward," Peña highlighted the critical importance of safety measures in Waymo's work, stating, "We are evaluating every one of those events and developing fixes to address them, and we have already incorporated many changes to our software to dramatically improve our performance." For Tesla, meanwhile, Moravy stated that the company would accept responsibility for any "software error" that could cause an incident, "much in the same way that a driver takes liability in our current legal system if they make an error."

This meeting was not intended purely to cast aspersions on driverless vehicles. Quite the contrary, in fact: The hearing was titled "Hit the Road, Mac: The Future of Self-Driving Cars," focusing on the potential of the technology and how it can continue to be rolled out safely and in a thoroughly regulated way.