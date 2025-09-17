How Uber's Driverless Cars Transform Transport

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As they say, times are changing. People who have experienced robotaxis gave them a confidence score of 67 in a survey by J.D. Power, double that of folks who haven't tried one. Tests and trial runs also suggest that robotaxis will be safer, more efficient, and potentially cheaper, too. Uber's driverless car partner claims to have driven millions of miles on public roads, and its tech stack is touted to be the "world's most experienced driver." Waymo notes that its self-driving Driver has reduced the number of serious injuries by 88%, pedestrian accidents causing injuries by 93%, and far fewer airbag deployments compared to human benchmarks. Moreover, independent data shows that crashes with Waymo's robotaxis are lower than an average rideshare driver.

Uber's other major partner, Baidu, is also making positive strides at proving the safety and efficiency of robotaxis. In a recent trial conducted in Hong Kong, Baidu's Apollo robotaxi clocked 20,000 kilometres of "safe driving," and by 2025, it had completed a staggering 11 million rides. As profiled in this Rest of World report, Chinese self-driving companies such as Baidu are even ahead of its U.S. rivals.

Another crucial benefit in the favor of robotaxis is that driverless cars can drive nearly round-the-clock compared to a human driver, and that could drive down costs and boost their general availability for an average person. For example, a Baidu autonomous ride can cost as little as $0.60 for a 6-mile route. Uber has somewhat of a fundamental upper hand in the autonomous vehicle race, partially owing to its established brand name, especially when it comes to consumer trust and acceptance, and partly due to its expansive partnerships.