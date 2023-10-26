Waymo Driverless Rides Are Now Available In Uber's App - Here's Where You Can Find Them

In the last several years, rideshare service Uber has been looking to broaden its stake in the transportation scene, increasing its available features and amenities to continue enticing customers over major competitors like Lyft. One of the company's newest endeavors is a partnership with Waymo, a prominent manufacturer of autonomous vehicles. By rolling the burgeoning fleet of self-driving Waymo vehicles into Uber's already sizable operations, it could become an even more dominating force in ridesharing.

Today, Uber announced on its official newsroom that its partnership with Waymo is ready to bear fruit. Starting this week, Uber customers can begin receiving rides from autonomous Waymo vehicles in addition to the usual Uber drivers. As this is only an initial rollout, Waymo service is currently only available within the bounds of Phoenix, Arizona. If the Waymo vehicles prove safe and effective, they could begin cropping up in more cities and territories.

"Today is an important step in our journey to bring safe, reliable autonomous driving technology to the Uber platform," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in the announcement. "Looking ahead, we expect that the number of human drivers and AVs on the Uber platform will continue to grow, side by side, for quite a long time as we continue to scale a hybrid, global network that combines both."