'Horrifying Wake Up Call': CA Teamsters Demand Waymo's License Be Revoked

The Teamsters California union is calling for self-driving car company Waymo's license to operate in California to be revoked. This follows an incident that saw a Waymo self-driving vehicle hit a child in Santa Monica, CA, on January 23, 2025. In a statement on its website, Waymo argued that the relatively low severity of the injuries suffered by the child demonstrates the "material safety benefit of the Waymo Driver." The company claims that a human driver would likely have started braking later, hitting the pedestrian at a higher speed, and potentially leading to more severe consequences for the child.

In its statement, the NHTSA points out that the incident happened "within two blocks of a Santa Monica, CA elementary school during normal school drop off hours," a detail Waymo did not include in its statement.

The NHTSA's investigation of the incident has led Teamsters California to call for the California Public Utilities Commission to indefinitely suspend Waymo's license to operate, referring to the investigation itself as a "horrifying wake-up call for California policymakers." In their statement, Teamsters California co-chairs Peter Finn and Victor Mineros went on to state the incident is "emblematic of the broader goal Big Tech companies have to replace skilled human labor with AI" and that a "growing list of red flags concerning robotaxis" has been repeatedly ignored.