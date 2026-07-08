Fourth Of July Gridlock Killed Waymo's High-Tech Self-Driving Cars

Using a Waymo is pricey compared to Uber and Lyft but riding in one of these autonomous vehicles can be worth the cost for the experience alone. However, some Waymo passengers in San Francisco may disagree, as they were left stranded in heavy traffic on July 4, 2026. In fact, the robotaxis were sitting still for so long that some of them eventually ran out of battery power.

The incident occurred following the city's fireworks display near the Golden Gate Bridge and affected around a dozen Waymo vehicles. A combination of traffic, large crowds, and unexpected road closures created a perfect storm that left the cars with no place to go. Waymo's roadside assistance crew was sent in to clear out some of the vehicles, with other vehicles later being removed by tow trucks. There were no injuries reported, though one Waymo did catch fire after driving over fireworks.

Some people reported being stuck for hours though it remains unclear whether any Waymo passengers exited their vehicles to find another way out of traffic. While the company did issue a statement about the situation to the press, Waymo has not addressed the incident on its own public-facing channels. The company has indicated that it is taking this incident seriously and working to improve future operations during major traffic disruptions.