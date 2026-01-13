Waymo Car Caught On Video Cruising Down Light Rail Tracks

Waymo is rapidly expanding the footprint of its self-driving taxis as competition is heating up from Tesla and overseas players in China. But the company's robotaxis, despite lofty claims about superior safety records, keep running into situations where they cause utter chaos or become a traffic nuisance. The latest Waymo nuisance was actually pretty scary and forced the passenger to hurriedly exit the car. In Phoenix, Arizona, a Waymo car was captured driving on a light rail track. Thankfully, there was no record of rail traffic being disrupted, and by the time law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, the car had already left the spot.

The ordeal, however, must have been pretty harrowing. When the car started moving on the rail track, the passenger jumped out. The incident happened near Central and Southern avenues in Phoenix, and as per 12News, a light rail car was not far behind the robotaxi when the incident was caught on camera. And after the passenger had hurriedly left the Waymo car, the car continued to drive down the tracks near another train, according to KPHO. So far, Waymo hasn't shared any official details behind the incident or explained why its robotaxi went haywire.

When CBS News reached out to the company seeking a statement, Waymo didn't share any further information. However, the company did say that safety is its top priority. Valley Metro, which operates the rail service, told a local news outlet that the Waymo misadventure didn't result in any significant delays and that the whole situation was resolved in under 15 minutes. "To minimize service impacts, northbound and southbound trains exchanged passengers before reversing direction to continue service," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying. Notably, Waymo is an official partner of Valley Metro.