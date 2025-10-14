Here's How Much A Waymo Ride Will Cost You Compared To Uber And Lyft

Driverless taxis are here — at least if you live in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, and a few other cities across the U.S. Since it started operating in its first city in 2018, Waymo has so far provided more than 10 million rides. The technology used by these self-driving cars leverages a combination of radar, cameras, and Light Detection and Ranging (Lidar) 3D images to navigate routes and transport passengers. According to the company, Waymo rides have thus far had fewer crashes and accidents involving pedestrians than cars operated by human drivers. In fact, the true road danger for Waymo's autonomous cars is human errors from other cars.

As Waymo spreads to more cities, you might be wondering how its prices compare to other ridesharing apps. If Waymo is available in your area, you can calculate your trip cost directly by downloading the Waymo app and entering your pickup spot and destination. In general, the price of a trip will be influenced by the time of day it is, how far you're going, and how many cars are available.

You may think that driverless technology would mean lower fares, but that technology doesn't come cheap. According to a report released in June 2025 by rideshare price aggregator app Obi, the average price of a Waymo ride is almost $6 more than an average Lyft ride and almost $5 more than taking an Uber. The price gap differs, however, depending on what time of day people request rides.